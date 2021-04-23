NY teen charged with murder of senior man in attempted carjacking, prosecutor says

A 16-year-old New York boy suspected of shooting a 71-year-old driver during a carjacking attempt earlier this month has been charged with second-degree murder, according to prosecutors.

On April 7, Richard Sciascia was driving in Gates, N.Y., about 6 miles west of Rochester, when he was shot in the chest in what local police Chief Jim VanBrederode called "a true brazen act of violence that occurred in broad daylight."

It happened around 10:45 a.m. Sciascia was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

"We look forward to prosecuting this case and finding justice for Mr. Sciascia," Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said Wednesday, announcing the murder charge against the teenage suspect.

The suspect was being held without bail. It was not immediately clear whether he would face the charges as an adult or as a juvenile.

Due to the uncertainty, Fox News has decided not to include the suspect’s name.

VanBrederode said in early April that more than a dozen carjackings had been reported in and around Rochester in a two-week span beginning on March 28, and authorities suspected they were linked and were seeking two suspects. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible, according to Gates police.

Authorities had said on April 8 that they had briefly detained, then released, a juvenile in connection with the case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.