Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published
Last Update 20 mins ago

NY Dem says liking tweet comparing NYPD to Nazis was mistake, cops at fallen officer's funeral a 'health risk'

She later un-liked the tweet when contacted by the media

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Thousands mourn the loss of New York City police officer Video

Thousands mourn the loss of New York City police officer

Fox News correspondent Bryan Llenas has the latest on Jason Rivera's funeral on 'Special Report.'

A New York Democratic assemblywoman is walking back a "like" she made on Twitter comparing New York City police officers to Nazis.

New York Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou "liked" a tweet comparing the thousands of New York City police officers who attended the funeral for fallen Officer Jason Rivera to Nazis, according to the New York Daily News.

In response to a tweet where Niou said that New York City police officers were a "massive health risk to every New Yorker" for not wearing a mask within the subway system, one Twitter user compared the police officers to Nazis.

Niou liked the tweet, according to the New York Daily News. Niou did not respond to Fox News' inquiries.

SLAIN NYPD OFFICER WILBERT MORA’S ORGAN DONATIONS SAVE 5 LIVES: ‘SOMEBODY DID RECEIVE THIS HERO’S HEART’

New York State Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou

New York State Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou (New York State Assembly)

Rivera was shot while responding to a domestic violence call involving a mother and her son on Jan. 21. His partner, Wilbert Mora, was also shot and died days later in a hospital due to injuries sustained from the shooting. 

When reached for comment on the "like," Niou said that it was a mistake and un-liked it.

"Sometimes you just accidentally press stuff," she told the New York Daily News. "I’ll unlike it ... I wouldn’t have liked it." 

SLAIN NYPD OFFICER TOLD STUDENTS AT HIS HIGH SCHOOL TO 'STAY STRONG' IN 2017 VIDEO

She did not express regret for calling the maskless police officers a public health risk.

Police officers attend a funeral service for NYPD officer Jason Rivera, who was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic violence call, at St. Patrick's Cathedral in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., January 28, 2022.

Police officers attend a funeral service for NYPD officer Jason Rivera, who was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic violence call, at St. Patrick's Cathedral in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., January 28, 2022. (Reuters/David 'Dee' Delgado)

"The one thing I thought was disgusting was they were purposefully not wearing their masks. It was a show," Niou said. "It was a show of force. That was a choice."

NYPD Officer Jason Rivera, 22, was killed in the line of duty Friday night. 

NYPD Officer Jason Rivera, 22, was killed in the line of duty Friday night.  (NYPD)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a statement, Patrick Lynch, president of the New York City Police Benevolent Association responded to the tweet, and said that crime is increasing because New York legislators are "busy boosting anti-cop hate online.'

"This is why our streets have gotten out of control. Our legislators are busy boosting anti-cop hate online when they should be fixing the laws that they broke. We’re glad that New Yorkers sent a resounding message last week and again this week. We’re not going to let self-serving politicians divide us again," Lynch told Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

Your Money