Northeast sees severe weather, possible tornado, 70 mph winds in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland

A tornado touched down in Delaware on Saturday evening

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
Large hail in Maryland as severe weather hits Northeast Video

Large hail in Maryland as severe weather hits Northeast

Large pieces of hail in Pasadena, Maryland amid severe weather in the Northeast. (Christina Z)

A line of severe thunderstorms moving across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland may produce damaging 70 mph winds, hail with potential tornadoes across the region. 

At 5:30 p.m., the National Weather Service (NWS) announced that large swaths of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland were under a tornado watch, which is predicted to last until 10 p.m. Saturday, April 1.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday evening, a tornado touched down in Bridgeville, Delaware, causing severe damage to residents' homes. It was moving east at approximately 50 mph, according to the NWS.

MIDWEST, SOUTH BRACE FOR MASSIVE STORMS, POSSIBLE MISSISSIPPI-STYLE TORNADO REPEAT

Video from Bridgefield shows a small tornado gaining traction in the distance.

Possible tornado spotted in Delaware as Northeast faces severe storms Video

The Delaware Department of Transportation sent out a statewide traffic alert warning of dangerous driving conditions, including fallen trees, power lines and other road debris.

In addition to tornados, hail up to the size of two inches and wind with gusts up to 70 miles per hour are possible in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey and Maryland, according to the NWS.

Large storm clouds in Bridgefield, Delaware moments before a tornado struck the area.

Large storm clouds in Bridgefield, Delaware moments before a tornado struck the area. (Catina Goff via Twitter)

Severe thunderstorm warnings remain in effect statewide, with wind speeds reaching 70 mph. Hail is also predicted.

COLORADO WILDFIRE BURNS OVER 1,200, HOMES EVACUATED

In New Jersey, a tornado watch was issued for parts of Monmouth and Ocean County on Saturday, according to the NWS of Mount Holly. The agency also warned of severe thunderstorms and high winds.

Dangerous hailstorm in Philadelphia latest extreme weather event Video

In Pennsylvania, according to Poweroutages.com, over 207,000 residents are without power as of 9 p.m. The state also faced severe thunderstorms and hail, according to the NWS.

