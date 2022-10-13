Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Northeast, mid-Atlantic expected to see thunderstorms as Northwest record highs continue

Wet weather will bring the risk of flooding for upstate New York, New England

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
A cold front sweeping the Northeast and mid-Atlantic will bring showers and thunderstorms through Friday morning.   

HURRICANE IAN DISPLACED SCORES OF PETS IN FLORIDA: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? 

Heavy rain will lead to flooding risks, especially for upstate New York and New England. 

Rain over the next five days in the Northeast

Rain over the next five days in the Northeast (Credit: Fox News)

Behind the cold front, some measurable snow will move into the upper Midwest and Great Lakes.  

Rain forecast for Texas over the next week

Rain forecast for Texas over the next week (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, more wet weather is expected in the South over the next several days, with several inches of rainfall anticipated in Texas.

Moisture across the U.S. South

Moisture across the U.S. South (Credit: Fox News)

Florida is also looking at showers and thunderstorms across areas that were hit hard by Ian. 

Forecast high temperatures in the Northwest on Thursday

Forecast high temperatures in the Northwest on Thursday (Credit: Fox News)

In addition, the Northwest continues its streak of warm weather, with another day of record-high temperatures

