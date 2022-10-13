Northeast, mid-Atlantic expected to see thunderstorms as Northwest record highs continue

A cold front sweeping the Northeast and mid-Atlantic will bring showers and thunderstorms through Friday morning.

HURRICANE IAN DISPLACED SCORES OF PETS IN FLORIDA: WHERE ARE THEY NOW?

Heavy rain will lead to flooding risks, especially for upstate New York and New England.

Behind the cold front, some measurable snow will move into the upper Midwest and Great Lakes.

Meanwhile, more wet weather is expected in the South over the next several days, with several inches of rainfall anticipated in Texas.

Florida is also looking at showers and thunderstorms across areas that were hit hard by Ian.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition, the Northwest continues its streak of warm weather, with another day of record-high temperatures.