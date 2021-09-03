Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Northeast, Mid-Atlantic see calmer weather; potential flooding in Central US, Midwest

West Coast is expected to remain dry

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for September 3 Video

National weather forecast for September 3

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

The U.S. will see an overall calmer weather pattern as we head into the Labor Day weekend.

IDA REMNANTS BRING DEATH, DESTRUCTION TO NORTHEAST, DAYS AFTER STORM SLAMMED GULF COAST

A cooler, drier air mass is forecast to settle into the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic following the historic and devastating rainfall that caused incredible damage and loss of life.  

Calm weather will continue through the holiday as people clean up.  

National forecast on Friday, September 3, 2021.

National forecast on Friday, September 3, 2021. (Credit: Fox News)

Still, it will take some time for rivers and streams to begin to recede.

Showers and thunderstorms will move into the Central U.S. and Midwest, with the possibility for some severe weather conditions and heavy rain that could lead to flooding.

BIDEN TO VISIT HURRICANE IDA DEVASTATION IN LOUISIANA ON FRIDAY

Spotty showers and thunderstorms will also pop up along the Gulf Coast.  

Temperatures are still warm with humidity making it feel even warmer over areas still without power from Ida. 

Forecast Heat Index on Friday, September 3, 2021. 

Forecast Heat Index on Friday, September 3, 2021.  (Credit: Fox News)

The West Coast, however, should remain dry.  

Air quality alerts are still up for the Northwest into the Northern Rockies and California due to ongoing wildfire smoke

Your Money