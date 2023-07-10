Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Northeast faces flooding threats as scorching heat bakes the South

Temperatures expected to hit 111 degrees in Phoenix, Arizona again this week

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

After extreme flooding across sections of the Northeast yesterday, there’s another risk for heavy rain that could produce flash flooding for sections of New England on Monday.   

Strong to severe storms will be possible for the Central and Southern Plains, the Midwest and Gulf Coast up along the East Coast. 

Through Tuesday morning, portions of upstate New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine are forecast to be drenched with 2 to 5 inches of rain. 

WOMAN KILLED IN NEW YORK FLASH FLOODING AS HEAVY RAINFALL PUMMELS THE NORTHEAST 

US national weather forecast

The national forecast for Monday, July 10. (Fox News)

The expected precipitation has prompted flash flood warnings and flood watches across dozens of counties. 

BIDEN APPROVES MAINE’S DISASTER DECLARATION REQUEST FOR SPRING FLOODING 

Rainfall forecast for northeast US

Expected rainfall totals for the Northeast through Tuesday morning. (Fox News)

Scorching heat will be the story for the Southwest, the South, and Florida this week with temperatures surpassing 100 degrees and humidity, making it dangerous to be outside for long periods of time. 

High temperatures forecast

Forecast high temperatures for Tuesday. (Fox News)

Today, the heat index is forecast to reach 106 degrees in Naples, Florida, 103 in Orlando, and 102 in Miami. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

On Tuesday, temperatures are expected to hit 111 degrees in Phoenix, 109 in Las Vegas, and 103 in San Antonio. 

Fox News’ Greg Norman contributed to this report. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."