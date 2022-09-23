Expand / Collapse search
North Dakota
North Dakota detectives investigating Bismarck motel homicide

ND officials believe it was a targeted attack, there is no danger to the public

Associated Press
Detectives are investigating a homicide at a motel in North Dakota's capital city Friday, police said.

According to a statement from police, officers responded to the Motel 6 in Bismarck about 12:40 a.m. on a report of a person who had been shot in the chest.

Police found a 28-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. According to the statement, officials believe it was a targeted attack and that there is no danger to the public.

Police did not say if detectives have identified a suspect. It's the fifth homicide in Bismarck this year.