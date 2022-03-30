Wake Forest medical student suggests she stuck patient twice with needle after he called out her pronoun pin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A fourth-year medical student at Wake Forest University in North Carolina bragged on Twitter about purposely missing a vein while drawing blood because a patient asked about her pronoun pin.

"I had a patient I was doing a blood draw on see my pronoun pin and loudly laugh to the staff 'She/Her? Well of course it is! What other pronouns even are there? It?'" K. Del, or Kychelle Del Rosario, a fourth-year medical student at Wake Forest School of Medicine, tweeted, according to The Post Millennial.

"I missed his vein so he had to get stuck twice," she said. Del Rosario has since deleted her account.

Del Rosario made the remark while responding to a March 27 tweet by Shirlene Obuobi MD, a Ghanaian-American physician, cartoonist and author with more than 10,600 followers on Twitter.

In a thread about "transphobia," Obuobi said she considers herself cisgender and has worn a badge with the she/her pronouns for a year to help her patients and colleagues "who fall under the trans umbrella feel a little more comfy."

"In the last few weeks, several cis patients have berated me for it," Obuobi added in the tweet that prompted the reply from Del Rosario.

The account Libs of Tik Tok, which has more than 578,000 followers on Twitter as of Wednesday, shared a screenshot of Del Rosario’s tweet, calling out how the fourth-year medical student "says she abused a patient because he laughed at her pronoun pin" and has "since deleted her account."

Wake Forest School of Medicine addressed the incident involving Del Rosario on Tuesday.

"Thank you for bringing this to our attention," the school tweeted. "This student’s tweet does not reflect how Wake Forest University School of Medicine treats patients and provides patient care. We are taking measures to address this with the student."

It was unclear whether Del Rosario will face any disciplinary action or criminal charges. Fox News Digital reached out to Del Rosario and Wake Forest University for added comment.

In March 2021, Del Rosario published a piece advocating against the so-called Bathroom Bill that sought to codify requiring people to use public restrooms corresponding to their gender assigned at birth.

As a recipient of The Albert Schwitzer Fellowship, Del Rosario argued in a piece on the fellowship’s website that "policies like these have consequential impacts on the health of transgender people." She boasted that she was a leader in Safe Zone in Medicine, which she described as "an organization run by health care trainees whose goal is to educate health professionals about the needs and disparities in LGBTQ+ healthcare."

"This role prepares me to become a trustworthy doctor and advocate for the transgender community—a population which the medical field has harmed greatly in the past," she wrote in the piece titled "The Senate Must Protect Transgender Health." "It also allows me to train other health care professionals who aim to improve their practice to be more welcoming and gender-affirming."

Del Rosario went on to say she was "outraged and disheartened by the countless horrors transgender patients" experience in health care, adding that many avoid seeking medical treatment altogether "due to fear of discrimination and mistreatment."

Referencing the piece, lawyer and producer for "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Gregg Re, described how Del Rosario, "has also written left-wing propaganda that Wake Forest rewarded with a fellowship."

A Facebook account matching Del Rosario’s name proudly displays a banner announcing her support for Black Lives Matter. According to a LinkedIn account matching her name, Del Rosario graduated from the University of Virginia in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in cognitive science with neuroscience concentration and biology and was "aspiring to become a medical doctor."

Her bio says she worked at Scribe for ScribeAmerica in several general pediatrics clinics through Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in Norfolk, Virginia.