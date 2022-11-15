Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

North Carolina teen murder suspect accused of killing Devin Clark, Lyric Woods appears in court

Issiah Ross is being charged with murder as an adult in connection with the deaths of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18

Audrey Conklin
By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
Dad demands justice for son murdered during vacation to NYC: 'Total Shock' Video

Dad demands justice for son murdered during vacation to NYC: 'Total Shock'

Jason Williams, father of murder victim Ethan Williams, joins 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to respond to the possibility of his son's killer making bail two years after the incident.

Issiah Mekhi Ross, the 17-year-old accused of shooting two other juveniles to death on Sept. 17 in Mebane, North Carolina, appeared in an Orange County courtroom Tuesday.

Authorities released Ross' name after charging him with murder as an adult in connection to the deaths of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18.

The suspect's Tuesday court appearance was procedural after the 17-year-old's case was transferred from juvenile court to Superior Court, according to CBS 17.

Family members of the deceased also appeared in court wearing t-shirts that read, "Justice for Lyric Woods" and "Justice for Devin," according to CBS 17 reporter Hayley Fixler, who posted a video of Ross walking into the Orange County courtroom on Tuesday morning.

NORTH CAROLINA TEEN CHARGED AS ADULT IN MURDERS OF DEVIN CLARK, LYRIC WOODS; MOTIVE REMAINS A MYSTERY

Prior to Ross' arrest, on Oct. 5, Delaware State Police arrested and charged Nakaysha Ross, 22, and McKenzie Mitchell, 21, with hindering prosecution after they allegedly harbored Ross, who was considered a fugitive for 18 days before police finally caught him, according to Orange County and Delaware authorities.

Ross was located at their residence, according to Delaware State Police.

Prior to Ross' arrest, on Oct. 5, Delaware State Police arrested and charged Nakaysha Ross, 22, and McKenzie Mitchell, 21, with hindering prosecution after they allegedly harbored Ross

Prior to Ross' arrest, on Oct. 5, Delaware State Police arrested and charged Nakaysha Ross, 22, and McKenzie Mitchell, 21, with hindering prosecution after they allegedly harbored Ross (Delaware State Police)

ATV riders found the teenage friends shot to death on Sept. 17 after their families last saw them on Sept. 16 and reported them missing the next morning, according to authorities 

A cross set up near the power lines where Lyric Woods and Devin Clark were found death with gunshot wounds by a pair of ATV riders over the weekend.

A cross set up near the power lines where Lyric Woods and Devin Clark were found death with gunshot wounds by a pair of ATV riders over the weekend. (Audrey Conklin/Fox News Digital)

One of the ATV riders, who called 911 after coming across the grisly discovery, told police here was no address where he found the bodies. They were located bedside a gravel road beneath power lines parallel to an ATV trail in a rural area off of Buckhorn Road in Mebane.

NORTH CAROLINA DOUBLE MURDER: JUVENILE SUSPECT ACCUSED OF KILLING 2 TEENS ARRESTED

Devin Clark and Lyric Woods were found dead off Buckhorn Road in Mebane, North Carolina, on Sept. 17.

Devin Clark and Lyric Woods were found dead off Buckhorn Road in Mebane, North Carolina, on Sept. 17. (STXPix/ Instagram)

"They're just laying on the side of the road," the caller said at the time.

MOTHER OF NORTH CAROLINA TEENAGER SHOT DEAD IN DOUBLE MURDER SPEAKS OUT: SUSPECT ‘HAD A LOT OF ANGER’

Clark was a junior at East Alamance High School in Mebane, where he played football. Woods was a freshman at Cedar Ridge High School in Hillsborough. 

Lyric Woods 'love life and volleyball,' according to her obituary. 

Lyric Woods 'love life and volleyball,' according to her obituary.  (McClure Funeral Services)

CBS 17 reported that Ross was also a student at Alamance High for a total of six days this year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP  

It is unclear what the pair were doing together when they disappeared on Sept. 16 or how they were shot dead by Sept. 17. Authorities have not revealed Ross' motive for allegedly killing the two friends.

Devin Clark played on the football team at East Alamance High School in Mebane, North Carolina.

Devin Clark played on the football team at East Alamance High School in Mebane, North Carolina. (STXPix)

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Orange County Investigator Keith Goodwin at 919-245-2918.
 

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.