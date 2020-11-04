NC protesters arrested after fireworks thrown in Raleigh on election night

A group of protesters threw fireworks and other objects in Raleigh, N.C., during an election night demonstration Tuesday, leading to the arrest of six people, authorities said.

The arrests happened around 9:45 p.m. after protesters gathered near the state capital grounds and began marching through the city’s downtown neighborhood, the Raleigh Police Department said.

PROTESTERS IN MINNEAPOLIS CARRY 'AMERICA IS OVER' BANNER; 14 ARRESTED AFTER SETTING OFF FIREWORKS, POLICE SAY

Protesters were clad in black, according to the Raleigh News & Observer, and carried a sign that read “Whoever wins we lose,” in reference to the 2020 elections.

Police declared an unlawful assembly after members of the group began engaging in “unlawful activities” that authorities said included throwing fireworks.

Officers arrested six protesters on charges that included failure to disperse, assault on a law enforcement officer, resist, delay, and obstruct, and disorderly conduct.

Police said the protest began to disperse just after 10 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Civil unrest was sparked in cities across the country, including Los Angeles, Seattle, Washington, D.C., and Minneapolis, as the 2020 presidential election results began pouring in Tuesday night.