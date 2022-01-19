Expand / Collapse search
Published
Last Update 14 mins ago

North Carolina military vehicle crash causes ‘multiple casualties’ involving service members: Marines

State Troopers and Camp Lejeune military police were on the scene investigating

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A military truck crashed in Onslow County, North Carolina Wednesday afternoon causing "multiple casualties," the 2nd Marine Logistics Group has confirmed. 

The 2nd MLG said it was aware of a vehicle rollover in Jackson, which involved service members.

The 2nd MLG said was working closely with Camp Lejeune and Onslow County officials to gather more details. 

They said there have been "multiple casualties" but did not elaborate. 

Local outlet WITN reported that two marines have died and seven others have been critically injured. 

Camp Lejeune in North Carolina

Camp Lejeune in North Carolina (blogs.va.gov)

The crash reportedly happened around 1 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Highway 210, between Verona and Holly Ridge. 

State Troopers and Camp Lejeune military police were on the scene investigating the cause of the crash, WNCT reported

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

