North Carolina man arrested in death of Home Depot worker, 83, shoved during theft

Police in North Carolina have arrested the man they say was caught on video last year as he shoplifted at a Home Depot and assaulted an elderly employee, who later died of his injuries.

Terry McAnthony McMillian Jr., 26, of Durham, was taken into custody without incident Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder and robbery, the Hillsborough Police Department said.

McMillian allegedly shoved the then-82-year-old worker, whom family later identified as Gary Rasor, as he left the Hillsborough store’s garden area with a shopping cart holding three pressure washers at around 10:40 a.m. on Oct. 18.

Surveillance footage released at the time appears to show the worker confronting the hoodie-wearing suspect when the suspect raises his arm to shove the elderly man, who falls to the ground and appears to hit his head on a flowerpot.

The suspect fled the scene in a white, four-door Hyundai Sonata with an obscured North Carolina temporary tag.

Rasor celebrated his 83rd birthday while hospitalized for his injuries.

Rasor died on Nov. 30 due to complications from injuries he sustained during the incident. A medical examiner ruled that his death was a homicide.

"We’re relieved that the man responsible for Gary’s death was brought to justice and appreciate local law enforcement for staying vigilant and making the arrest," a Home Depot spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

Rasor's son, Jeff, told "Fox & Friends First" in December following his father's death that his dad was a "family-oriented guy" who "lived life to its fullest to the last minute."

"My dad was a kind of happy-go-lucky, never-met-a-stranger kind of person," Jeff Rasor said. "He was going to retire, finally, in January, but he loved people, he loved life."

Investigators sought the suspect in the months after the theft and say the eventual arrest of McMillian was a team effort between law enforcement and the public.

"We are glad we were able to bring some closure to this case and are very appreciative of the family’s patience and support," Hillsborough Police Chief Duane Hampton said. "This was a team effort involving many of our local criminal justice partners, the SBI and the public."

McMillian is being held in the Orange County Jail without bond.