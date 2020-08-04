Expand / Collapse search
Hurricanes - Typhoons
North Carolina county warns of chainsaw accidents, fire ants in wake of Isaias

'This is the time when we receive the most emergency calls,' said fire chief

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
As the cleanup begins from Tropical Storm Isaias in North Carolina, local officials on Tuesday warned residents of threats that remain even after skies have cleared.

Pender County EMS and Fire and the Pender County Office of Emergency Management urged residents on Facebook to remain cautious when handling any property damage from the storm.

“This is the time when we receive the most emergency calls,” said Woody Sullivan, Pender EMS & Fire Chief. “We respond to chainsaw accidents, carbon monoxide poisonings from generators, and anaphylactic shock from bee stings and fire ants.”

ISAIAS BRINGS TORNADO, FLASH FLOODING THREAT TO MILLIONS AFTER NORTH CAROLINA LANDFALL SPARKS FIRES, KNOCKS OUT POWER

Pender County Emergency Manager Carson Smith said that if residents use a chainsaw to clean any storm debris, they should be sure to wear protective clothing.

Goggles or safety glasses, hard toe shoes and leather gloves should all be worn to avoid any accidents, according to Smith.

As power outages mount due to the storm, Sullivan also advised people to never place a running generator inside a home or garage.

“This results in carbon monoxide poisoning,” he said in a news release. “Always read the manual before operating a chainsaw or a generator.”

FLORIDA FIRE RESCUE TEAM SAVES DUCKLINGS TRAPPED IN STORM DRAIN AS TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS NEARED

Officials also warned that since the tropical storm is bringing heavy rain, there may be danger lurking in floodwaters. In the eastern region of North Carolina, fire ants can be a hazard after flooding.

Fire ants typically form a mound to protect the queen, with the mound then floating on the water. Anyone who comes into contact with the fire ants can get bitten, causing a "fierce reaction or apoplectic shock," according to the county.

Officials also cautioned that bees can be stirred by storms and flooding.

“Fire ants and bee stings can send people into anaphylactic shock,” said Smith.

Even though Isaias has now weakened to a tropical storm, it will continue to bring heavy rain, strong winds, storm surge and tornadoes across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast through Tuesday night.

Tornado watches have been posted from Virginia to the New York City area, where brief twisters are possible.

Forecasters are calling for a wide swath of 3 to 6 inches of rain, with isolated amounts of up to 8 inches for some locations.

A weakening Isaias will then continue up the East Coast, giving the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast and New England their rain and gusty winds Tuesday evening into Tuesday night.

Fox News' Janice Dean and Brandon Noriega contributed to this report.

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed

