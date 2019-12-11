North Carolina deputies find $3M in pork barrels possibly bound for Mexico

Authorities in North Carolina discovered $3 million in suspected drug money possibly being hauled to Mexico in containers filled with raw pork shoulders over the weekend.

A deputy with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office stopped the driver of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 on Saturday for failing to stay in the lane and impeding traffic.

A K-9 alerted deputies to the trailer, the sheriff's office said. A search of the vehicle revealed the cash wrapped in plastic inside large barrels.

Authorities suspect the money was obtained from drug sales in the region and headed to Mexico, Sheriff Alan Norman said.

“It’s one of the largest U.S. currency seizures in Cleveland County history,” Norman told the Shelby Star.

The Justice Department has been called in to assist with the investigation, the sheriff's office said.