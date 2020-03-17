North Carolina woman surprises grandfather by showing her engagement ring through window amid coronavirus concerns

A North Carolina woman who got engaged over the weekend wanted to share the news with her grandfather in person, but visitors aren’t allowed at his nursing home amid restrictions meant to curb the coronavirus.

So, staff helped her surprise him at his window instead.

Carly Boyd came to the back window of her grandfather’s room at the Premier Living and Rehab Center in Lake Waccamaw on Monday. The facility’s administrator, Gennie Parnell, snapped a photo showing Boyd outdoors pointing to her ring. Her grandfather, lying in bed, with his walker resting next to him, reacts.

The second photo shows an emotional Boyd and her grandfather put their hands up against the window, looking at each other face to face through the glass.

“Even though visitation is restricted at this time, staff suggested an alternative. Here, a resident’s granddaughter tells her grandfather that she’s engaged! Emotional and memorable, for sure!! Thank you for allowing us to capture this special moment!!” the Premier Living & Rehab Center Info Page said in a Facebook post.

Boyd is a student at Southeastern Community College, where she is studying to become a nurse, WECT reported. She’s engaged to Trevor Sellers, a contractor with the state Department of Transportation, after he asked her to marry him last weekend.

A community activity coordinator at the facility, April Bass, said Premier Living & Rehab Center has restricted visitation as a precaution to protect its older, vulnerable residents from being exposed to the coronavirus.

She added that the facility is working to ensure residents remain in contact with loved ones through phone calls, video calls, email and windows visits.

North Carolina recorded 39 cases and no deaths from the coronavirus as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University. Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, was expected to close all bars and restuarants in the state, effective Tuesday at 5 p.m. An expansion of unemployment benefits for North Carolina workers affected by the outbreak of COVID-19 also was expected.