North Carolina camper expelled after gun found in lunchbox: police

A child was expelled from a North Carolina camp on Tuesday after a gun was found in their lunchbox, police said.

The weapon was found by a fellow camper at Les Myers Park camp in Concord, who then notified a camp counselor, Fox 46 reported. The counselor immediately took action, notifying the police, addressing the child and securing the weapon, per the report.

According to the city, the campers’ ages ranged from 6 to 7 years old and the camp was open to 60 campers.

Camp officials notified parents of the discovery, confirming the gun did not fire and was not used threateningly, Fox 46 reported.

"At no time during today’s incident was the weapon used to threaten other campers or staff," camp officials said in a letter to parents, per the report.

City officials said weapons are prohibited from camps.

"Bring any weapon to camp, including a toy weapon, is a violation of City of Concord Parks and Recreation camp policies. The camper involved in today’s incident was disciplined accordingly," officials said, Fox 46 reported.

The Concord Police Department said a responsible adult was cited.