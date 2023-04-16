Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

North Carolina archeologists, Waccamaw Siouan Tribe discover 930-year-old Native American canoe in lake

Waccamaw Siouan Tribe helped retrieve the canoe from Lake Waccamaw

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
930-year-old Native American canoe pulled from lake: video Video

930-year-old Native American canoe pulled from lake: video

A nearly millennium-old Native American canoe was fished out of a North Carolina lake on Wednesday. (Source: North Carolina Office of State Archaeology)

A nearly millennium-old Native American canoe was fished out of a North Carolina lake on Wednesday, video shows.

The North Carolina Office of State Archaeology and the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe joined forces to pull the 930-year-old canoe out of Lake Waccamaw.

North Carolina American Indian Heritage Commission posted a video showing a group of divers removing the canoe, which appeared to be submerged under a wooden deck.

Several people were needed to retrieve the enormous 28-foot-long wooden canoe. The boat appeared well-preserved despite deteriorating under the water.

T. REX MAY HAVE HAD BIG SCALY LIPS, STUDY SAYS

North Carolina American Indian Heritage Commission posted video showing a group of divers in Waccamaw removing the canoe, which appeared to be submerged under a wooden deck.

North Carolina American Indian Heritage Commission posted video showing a group of divers in Waccamaw removing the canoe, which appeared to be submerged under a wooden deck. (North Carolina American Indian Heritage Commission via Facebook)

"For years and years we’ve always been questioned about our history and where we come from and who we are," Waccamaw Siouan Chief Michael Jacobs explained. "Now, we have physical history to back it up."

A group of teens found the canoe two years ago. Teenager Eli Hill told WECT that he stumbled upon it while swimming.

HISTORIANS PREPARE TO REBURY 12 CONTINENTAL SOLDIERS KILLED IN 1780

The North Carolina Office of State Archaeology and the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe joined forces to pull the 930-year-old canoe out of Lake Waccamaw.

The North Carolina Office of State Archaeology and the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe joined forces to pull the 930-year-old canoe out of Lake Waccamaw. (Google Maps)

"We were throwing mussels at each other and I stepped on it and I thought it was a log. I tried to pick it open and never came up. So, we kept digging at it and it just kept going. And then the next day, we came back and we started digging some more and it just kept going," Hill explained.

The canoe will reportedly be taken to Greenville to be preserved and studied. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Waccamaw canoe will reportedly be taken to Greenville to be preserved and studied.

The Waccamaw canoe will reportedly be taken to Greenville to be preserved and studied. (North Carolina American Indian Heritage Commission via Facebook)

"We're looking forward to examining it, running some tests on it, really finding out and going back to our elders and getting the history of it, to where we can teach the truth to our people and know that we've got concrete evidence to stand on," Jacobs said.