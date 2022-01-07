Expand / Collapse search
Nor'easter brings snow, winds causing treacherous travel conditions

Blizzard conditions will be possible for coastal Maine

By Janice Dean | Fox News
A quick-moving nor’easter is bringing a burst of heavy snow, winds and cold air to the Northeast.  

EAST COAST BRACES FOR POSSIBLE BOMB CYCLONE THAT COULD MAKE COMMUTE TREACHEROUS

A wide swath of 4-8 inches of snow will fall from New York City up into Maine

Northeast snow forecast

Northeast snow forecast (Credit: Fox News)

Locally, heavier totals will be possible where the heaviest bands are set up.  

Blizzard conditions will be possible for coastal Maine.  

Northeast futuretrack

Northeast futuretrack (Credit: Fox News)

Travel will be difficult, if not impossible, in some areas.

Behind this system, dangerously cold air has settled in across the Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast.  

Midwest, Great Lakes wind chill alerts

Midwest, Great Lakes wind chill alerts (Credit: Fox News)

Another shot of arctic air moves in on Sunday.

The Northwest remains active, with more heavy mountain snow, rain along the coast and strong winds to end the week.

