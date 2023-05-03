Expand / Collapse search
Oregon
NOAA offering reward up to $20,000 for information on boater seen allegedly harassing sea lions

NOAA says the driver harassed sea lions in Oregon

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information that leads to a civil penalty of criminal conviction of a boater allegedly seen on camera harassing sea lions in Oregon.

According to NOAA, the person driving a boat April 3 in the Columbia River near Hayden Island, Oregon. The driver can be seen going through resting sea lions in a video shared by the agency.

In the video posted by KGW News, the boat can be seen moving at a high speed right through a line of sea lions.

The agency says that the boat is a 19- to 20-foot aluminum Hewescraft Pro-V Sea Runner with a dark blue stripe.

NOAA boat sharing

According to NOAA, the person driving a boat on April 3 in the Columbia River near Hayden Island, Oregon. The driver can be seen going through resting sea lions in a video shared by the agency (NOAA via Michael Brady)

NOAA says that the Marine Mammal Protection Act prohibits "harassment, hunting, capturing, or killing marine mammals such as sea lions."

Galapagos sea lion

Galapagos sea lion (iStock)

People with information about the incident are being asked to call (360) 310-0259 or (800) 853-1964.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.