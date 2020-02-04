Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey
NJ police K9 finds child missing for several hours

A 3-year-old bloodhound K-9 in New Jersey tracked down a child missing for more than 10 hours, according to reports.

Maywood Police Department was on the lookout for the child, who likely had been injured in a fall.

Remi the K-9 was given the kid’s jacket to sniff to begin the manhunt, FOX 5 NY reported.

The dog lead investigators to a thick brush area where the child was found.

The child was "concealed and suffering from the weather's elements," Maywood Police Department said on Facebook.

The kid was later reunited with family members.

