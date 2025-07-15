Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey

NJ flash flooding kills at least 2 after surging waters sweep up vehicle

NJ mayor mourns 'unimaginable' loss of four residents to flooding in less than a month

By Stephen Sorace
At least two people were killed in New Jersey after flash flooding swept away their vehicle during a storm that pounded the Northeast with heavy rains, authorities said Tuesday.

The two deaths happened in the northern New Jersey city of Plainfield, when the rushing waters of a brook carried away their vehicle during the height of the storm, city officials said. Their names were not immediately released to the public.

In one flooded North Plainfield neighborhood, a house caught on fire and collapsed, possibly due to an explosion, not long after the family inside had evacuated, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The latest flash flooding deaths follow two other deaths that happened in Plainfield during another severe storm on July 3.

NEW MEXICO FLOODING LEAVES 3 DEAD AS FAST-MOVING WATER SWEEPS THROUGH MOUNTAIN RESORT TOWN

Flood water coming down a staircase

Streets flooded in Plainfield in New Jersey on July 15, 2025 after torrential rain pushed Governor Phil Murphy to declare a state of emergency. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"All of Plainfield grieves this latest loss," said Mayor Adrian O. Mapp. "To lose four residents in such a short span of time is unimaginable. We mourn with the families, and we remain committed to doing all we can to strengthen our emergency response systems and protect our residents from future harm."

A flooded street in New Jersey

A flooded street in Plainfield, New Jersey after heavy rain cause flash floods on July 15, 2025. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a State of Emergency on Monday night due to flash flooding, urging residents to stay off the roads. 

"We’re not unique, but we’re in one of these sort of high humidity, high temperature, high storm intensity patterns right now," Murphy told reporters after touring storm damage in Berkeley Heights. "Everybody needs to stay alert."

A car submerged in water with emergency response vehicles in front of it

Emergency response vehicles attending to a car submerged in water after flash floods hit Plainfield, New Jersey on July 15, 2025. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Relentless rain inundated parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania with over six inches of rain in a short period of time Monday night into Tuesday morning, according to Fox Weather. The resulting floods stranded numerous vehicles and made roads impassable. Emergency water rescues took place to help those trapped in the floodwater.

FLASH FLOODING IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA FORCES RESIDENTS TO FLEE HOMES

Fox Weather Meteorologist Haley Meier was on the scene in North Plainfield as residents began digging out from the flood damage. Meier reported that floodwaters were estimated to have risen as high as four feet in the area. 

  • A damaged car with rubble in front of it
    Image 1 of 3

    Debris, rubble and a damaged car lie on a street after flooding from rains in the area in North Plainfield, N.J., Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

  • People on the side of the road observing damage after a flood
    Image 2 of 3

    People look over a flood-damaged road in North Plainfield, N.J., Tuesday, July 15, 2025.  (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

  • A semi-truck submerged in water in front of buildings
    Image 3 of 3

    A semi-truck sits on a flooded street in Plainfield, New Jersey on July 15, 2025. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

With isolated and scattered showers and thunderstorms forecast for the coming week, Meier said the current humidity, heat and ground saturation remained a concern that could lead to additional flooding and storm damage.

Emergency response team gathered in the street

Emergency teams continue rescue efforts after torrential rain caused flash floods in Plainfield in New Jersey, United States on July 15, 2025. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Dozens of flights were delayed or canceled at area airports Tuesday, including 159 total cancelations at Newark Liberty International Airport, according to FlightAware data.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Most flash flood watches and warnings had expired in parts of New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania as the rain moved on.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.