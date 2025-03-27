Newsom-backed San Francisco speed camera program fines certain drivers more than others

San Francisco is launching a new program backed by Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom that will issue speeding tickets based on income.

The Speed Safety System Pilot Program was signed by Newsom in October 2023 and allows cities across California to use speeding cameras to fine drivers. Those considered lower-income are eligible for a steep discount if they receive a speeding ticket.

Violations for speeding range from $50 to $500, but individuals with a household income at or below 200% of the federal poverty level are eligible for a 50% discount, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency. Indigent persons, or individuals who are homeless, are eligible for an 80% discount on the speeding ticket.

San Francisco officials launched the program on March 20 with a total of 33 speeding cameras around the city, but only around half of them are operational.

VETERAN CALIFORNIA POLICE OFFICER KILLED IN SHOOTOUT DURING TRANSNATIONAL DRUG RING TAKEDOWN

For the first 60 days of the pilot program, the cameras will only be used to send warnings to speeding drivers, and will issue fines after. Violations start when an individual drives their car more than 11 MPH over the speed limit.

Speed cameras were placed in areas that are "high injury," where 12% of streets within San Francisco account for 68% of severe injuries or fatalities that are traffic-related.

A fact sheet for the pilot program states that speeding cameras were placed across the city "in an equitable fashion."

CALIFORNIA UNDER INVESTIGATION BY TRUMP ADMIN FOR ALLEGEDLY HIDING 'GENDER IDENTITY' OF KIDS

"The program is intended to benefit all communities and not single out any particular neighborhood," the fact sheet states.

San Francisco isn't the only city planning to roll out the pilot program.

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation will roll out a similar program in 2026 that targets speeding drivers, but has an option for low-income individuals to perform community service instead of paying fines.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Newsom's office and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency for comment.