Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Gavin Newsom

Newsom-backed San Francisco speed camera program fines certain drivers more than others

California Gov. Gavin Newsom-approved program gives a 50% discount to low-income individuals who get a speeding ticket from a camera

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
close
Gavin Newsom secretly financed monument of himself, new book claims Video

Gavin Newsom secretly financed monument of himself, new book claims

California Gov. Gavin Newsom ridiculed by co-hosts of 'The Five' over a new book's allegations that he funded a bust commemorating his time as San Francisco mayor.

San Francisco is launching a new program backed by Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom that will issue speeding tickets based on income.

The Speed Safety System Pilot Program was signed by Newsom in October 2023 and allows cities across California to use speeding cameras to fine drivers. Those considered lower-income are eligible for a steep discount if they receive a speeding ticket.

Violations for speeding range from $50 to $500, but individuals with a household income at or below 200% of the federal poverty level are eligible for a 50% discount, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency. Indigent persons, or individuals who are homeless, are eligible for an 80% discount on the speeding ticket.

San Francisco officials launched the program on March 20 with a total of 33 speeding cameras around the city, but only around half of them are operational.

VETERAN CALIFORNIA POLICE OFFICER KILLED IN SHOOTOUT DURING TRANSNATIONAL DRUG RING TAKEDOWN

Gavin Newsom stands behind a podium wearing a navy suit and white button up shirt.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

For the first 60 days of the pilot program, the cameras will only be used to send warnings to speeding drivers, and will issue fines after. Violations start when an individual drives their car more than 11 MPH over the speed limit.

Speed cameras were placed in areas that are "high injury," where 12% of streets within San Francisco account for 68% of severe injuries or fatalities that are traffic-related.

A fact sheet for the pilot program states that speeding cameras were placed across the city "in an equitable fashion."

CALIFORNIA UNDER INVESTIGATION BY TRUMP ADMIN FOR ALLEGEDLY HIDING 'GENDER IDENTITY' OF KIDS

Pictured is a map of speed safety cameras that are located in San Francisco.

This map shows the locations of where the speed safety cameras will be located throughout San Francisco. (San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency)

"The program is intended to benefit all communities and not single out any particular neighborhood," the fact sheet states.

San Francisco isn't the only city planning to roll out the pilot program.

San Francisco Bay Bridge during sunset

San Francisco, California, was named the top location for coffee lovers.  (iStock)

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation will roll out a similar program in 2026 that targets speeding drivers, but has an option for low-income individuals to perform community service instead of paying fines.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Newsom's office and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency for comment.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.