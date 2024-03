News Quiz: March 15, 2024

Time for this week's News Quiz! From the elections to the Oscars, culture, business and more, eight questions on some of the biggest Fox News Digital headlines from the past week.

Can you get a perfect score? Take the quiz below!

Why have dozens of bands and other musicians backed out of the South by Southwest festival this week? The U.S. Army’s sponsorship

Canceled flights on Boeing jets

Severe weather in Texas

A planned appearance by former President Donald Trump Which lawmaker said he or she will resign next week, shrinking the Republican House majority? Rep. Darrell Issa

Rep. Ken Buck

Rep. Victoria Spartz

Rep. James Comer John Cena raised plenty of eyebrows with his nearly naked appearance at the Oscars. Which award was he presenting? Cinematography

Visual effects

Makeup and hairstyling

Costume design A former MLB great is inching closer to a Senate seat in California. Who is he? Curt Schilling

Mike Piazza

Steve Garvey

Pete Rose Squatters would get booted from homes immediately under a bill recently approved by the legislature in which state? Alabama

Arizona

Colorado

Florida What’s Kim Jong Un up to now? According to North Korean state media: Catching a defector at the DMZ

Posing for a new Instagram feed

Praising the "world’s most powerful tank"

Traveling to a reunion with Russian President Vladimir Putin Sen. Bernie Sanders is pushing to reduce the 40-hour workweek to how many hours? 30 hours

32 hours

35 hours

37 hours Eighty percent of American teens are not getting enough sleep regularly, according to a new study. For best health, how much sleep should teens get every night, according to experts? Between 4 and 6 hours of sleep each night

Between 6 and 8 hours of sleep each night

Between 8 and 10 hours of sleep each night

