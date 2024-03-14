News Quiz: March 15, 2024

Time for this week's News Quiz! From the elections to the Oscars, culture, business and more, eight questions on some of the biggest Fox News Digital headlines from the past week.

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Why have dozens of bands and other musicians backed out of the South by Southwest festival this week?</h3><ul><li>The U.S. Army’s sponsorship</li><li>Canceled flights on Boeing jets</li><li>Severe weather in Texas</li><li>A planned appearance by former President Donald Trump</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which lawmaker said he or she will resign next week, shrinking the Republican House majority?</h3><ul><li>Rep. Darrell Issa</li><li>Rep. Ken Buck</li><li>Rep. Victoria Spartz</li><li>Rep. James Comer</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>John Cena raised plenty of eyebrows with his nearly naked appearance at the Oscars. Which award was he presenting?</h3><ul><li>Cinematography</li><li>Visual effects</li><li>Makeup and hairstyling</li><li>Costume design</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>A former MLB great is inching closer to a Senate seat in California. Who is he?</h3><ul><li>Curt Schilling</li><li>Mike Piazza</li><li>Steve Garvey</li><li>Pete Rose</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Squatters would get booted from homes immediately under a bill recently approved by the legislature in which state?</h3><ul><li>Alabama</li><li>Arizona</li><li>Colorado</li><li>Florida</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What’s Kim Jong Un up to now? According to North Korean state media:</h3><ul><li>Catching a defector at the DMZ</li><li>Posing for a new Instagram feed</li><li>Praising the "world’s most powerful tank"</li><li>Traveling to a reunion with Russian President Vladimir Putin</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Sen. Bernie Sanders is pushing to reduce the 40-hour workweek to how many hours?</h3><ul><li>30 hours</li><li>32 hours</li><li>35 hours</li><li>37 hours</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Eighty percent of American teens are not getting enough sleep regularly, according to a new study. For best health, how much sleep should teens get every night, according to experts?</h3><ul><li>Between 4 and 6 hours of sleep each night</li><li>Between 6 and 8 hours of sleep each night</li><li>Between 8 and 10 hours of sleep each night</li></ul></section>

