Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York
Published

New York's 'unconstitutional' concealed carry law to remain in effect pending review, appeals court rules

A federal judge ruled some parts of New York's new law are unconstitutional last week

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Supreme Court upholds Second Amendment in NY gun permit case Video

Supreme Court upholds Second Amendment in NY gun permit case

National Security Institute’s Jamil Jaffer responds to Justice Clarence Thomas' use of the Second and Fourteenth Amendments in gun permit ruling.

An appeals court temporarily allowed New York to continue enforcing the recently enacted Concealed Carry Improvement Act while an appeal from the state's attorney general makes its way through the courts. 

New York's legislature passed the bill earlier this year after the Supreme Court struck down New York's old laws for permits to carry handguns in public, which required that individuals show an unusual threat to their safety for a license. 

A federal judge ruled last week that some provisions of the new law are unconstitutional, specifically one that required applicants to turn over their social media information and a ban on carrying guns in certain public places, such as transportation systems and businesses that serve alcohol. 

A sign zip-tied to a utility pole at the intersection of East 47th St and Avenue of The Americas declares Times Square is a gun free zone, Tuesday Sept. 6, 2022.

A sign zip-tied to a utility pole at the intersection of East 47th St and Avenue of The Americas declares Times Square is a gun free zone, Tuesday Sept. 6, 2022. (Karlo Pastrovic/Fox News Digital)

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled Wednesday that the law can remain in effect while it makes its way through the appeal process. 

NEW YORK SEES DEMAND FOR CONCEALED CARRY PERMITS SPIKE, AS NEW GUN CONTROL LAW THREATENS BACKLOGS

"The interim administrative stay of the district court's temporary restraining order is an important and appropriate step and affirms that the Concealed Carry Improvement Act will remain in effect during the appeals process," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday. 

"My top priority will always be to keep New Yorkers safe, and we will continue working with the Office of the Attorney General to defend our gun safety laws."

A New York Police Department Public Affairs officer sets up signs reading Gun Free Zone around Times Square, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. 

A New York Police Department Public Affairs officer sets up signs reading Gun Free Zone around Times Square, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York.  (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The new law also requires background checks on all ammunition purchases, puts new requirements in place for storage of guns and requires people with concealed carry permits to get permission from a property owner before carrying a firearm on their premises. 

New York is one of six states that had its old gun laws thrown out by the Supreme Court earlier this year. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest