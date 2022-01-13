MSNBC's Chuck Todd shocked by Biden's polling hitting 'new bottom': 'My goodness!'

MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd was utterly shocked by President Biden's approval rating in free fall.

New polling from Quinnipiac released Wednesday offered a devastating result for Biden, showing only 33% Americans approve of his job performance after nearly a full year in office. The poll also shows him underwater on his handling of the economy, COVID and foreign policy.

Todd appeared floored by the Quinnipiac poll on Thursday's installment of "Meet the Press: Daily."

"Look, I know they’re never supposed to look at the poll numbers, but, my goodness" Todd exclaimed. "In the last six months, it does seem as if the Haley Barber saying of ‘good gets better and bad gets worse’ is been true."

"Every time I think the White House thought they’ve hit bottom there seems to be a new bottom," Todd added.

NBC News correspondent Peter Alexander agreed with Todd's sentiment.

"Yeah, that’s right," Alexander said. "They have to hope that that is an outlier, but either way it’s part of what’s been a crummy trajectory for this White House. So many of the numbers certainly well below 50 percent, in the low- to mid-40s in the course of recent weeks here."

Alexander noted how "weakness" of the president was on display as his effort to nationalize elections were stymied by members of his own party who refuse to roll back the filibuster in order to pass the Democrat-backed bill and that the "biggest challenge" for the Biden administration is the ongoing COVID pandemic.

"[Biden] is facing a lot of pushback about why this White House, since the president had promised many months ago, had not done more that these tests were ready, the fact that they're going out in late January… many medical, public health experts say by that point, it doesn't really help you all that much," Alexander added.