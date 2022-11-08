Expand / Collapse search
New York
New York voters in one county rush to polls to get viral 'dystopian rainbow spider' voting sticker

The stickers are 'getting people to come out,' one election official says

By Emma Colton | Fox News
Election officials in Ulster County, New York, are handing out creepy, spider-like "I voted" stickers that gained viral status earlier this year during an online contest to choose the design. 

"I think it’s getting people to come out and get excited about voting," Democratic Ulster County Board of Elections Commissioner Ashley Dittus said of the stickers, according to the Daily Freeman. 

The county held an online student contest in July where teenagers ranging from 13 to 18-years-old submitted designs for the "I voted" sticker. Most of the stickers featured patriotic symbols such as the bald eagle, the Capitol Building or the American flag. 

But one stuck out from all the others and received 93% of the 224,000 votes cast. 

The winner of the Ulster County I Voted Sticker Contest, which features a multi-colored spider creature with human head. 

The winner of the Ulster County I Voted Sticker Contest, which features a multi-colored spider creature with human head.  (Ulster County Board of Elections website )

The sticker features an arachnid-like body with bright teal legs, a human-looking face with blood-shot eyes, purple skin, and multicolored hair and teeth. The sticker was created by a 14-year-old from Marblehead, New York. 

"I did not expect it to take off the way it did at all," the teen, Hudson Rowan, said earlier this year of the sticker, adding that it shows a "colorful human head on, I guess, spider legs?" the Washington Post reported in July when the sticker first went viral. 

Contest announcement for "I Voted" sticker in Ulster County, New York, earlier this year. 

Contest announcement for "I Voted" sticker in Ulster County, New York, earlier this year.  (Ulster County Government Twitter )

The deputy mayor of New Paltz and a candidate for the 101st Assembly District even got tattoos of the creepy sticker ahead of Election Day

Voting booths (iStock)

Voting booths (iStock) (iStock)

"I think the design speaks to our unique times, as well as the importance of involving young people in every part of the political process," New Paltz Village deputy mayor Alexandria Wojcik told the Daily Freeman of her new tattoo, after previously describing it as a "dystopian rainbow spider monster."

The stickers began arriving in Ulster County in October and led to some election officials even dressing as the creepy crawler for Halloween and other events in the city. 

Now, officials say they are constantly refilling the 500-count rolls of the stickers at polling places and reported strong turnout for early voting

"People really love the idea of this contest," Dittus said, according to the Daily Freeman. 