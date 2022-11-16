Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana
Published

New York truck driver faces 7 charges in Indiana Toll Road crash that killed 2, injured 5

NY trucker was under the influence of marijuana when the crash occurred

Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A truck driver from New York faces seven charges of causing death or serious injury while under the influence of marijuana in connection to a June 1 crash on the Indiana Toll Road that killed two people and injured five others.

Chasen Thompson, 27, of Hamlin, New York, was arrested for possession of marijuana after the crash, Indiana State Police said. He failed to slow down before his semitrailer crashed into five passenger vehicles that had slowed for crews working on a bridge, police said.

The crash just west of South Bend killed Eric Klein, 45, of Anna, Ohio, who was driving an SUV that caught fire, and Jacqueline Luczak, 82, of Cicero, Illinois, who was a passenger in a car carrying three other people who were among five people who were injured but survived, police said.

TRUCK DRIVER IN INDIANA HOCKEY TEAM CRASH CHARGED WITH MORE THAN 2 DOZEN FELONIES

Thompson was arrested immediately after the crash incident but was released after a July hearing. He was later charged in September with seven counts, one for each person hurt or killed, of causing injury or death while operating a motor vehicle with a controlled substance, the South Bend Tribune reported Tuesday.

A trucker in New York faces seven charges for a crash in Indiana that killed two people and injured seven others.

A trucker in New York faces seven charges for a crash in Indiana that killed two people and injured seven others. (Fox News)

A spokesman for the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office said the delay in filing formal charges was due to investigators waiting for the toxicology and other reports to be returned.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A message seeking comment was left for Thompson's attorney.


 