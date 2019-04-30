New York Times issues correction for op-ed calling Jesus 'Palestinian,' not Jewish

The New York Times, which apologized yesterday for running "anti-Semitic propaganda" against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Trump, issued a correction about an article alleging Jesus was Palestinian and not Jewish.

The op-ed, titled "As a Black Child in Los Angeles, I Couldn’t Understand Why Jesus Had Blue Eyes," read: “Jesus, born in Bethlehem, was most likely a Palestinian man with dark skin.” The New York Times issued the correction one week after it ran the story and received a barrage of criticism.

"Because of an editing error, an article last Saturday referred incorrectly to Jesus’s background," the Times wrote. "While he lived in an area that later came to be known as Palestine, Jesus was a Jew who was born in Bethlehem."

It was changed to: "But Jesus, a Jew born in Bethlehem, presumably had the complexion of a Middle Eastern man."

Rabbi Abraham Cooper, associate and director of Global Social Action Agenda at the Simon Wiesenthal Center, accused the NYT of "fake news" and said they are trying to "rewrite" history.

Then on Sunday, the Times said it was deeply sorry for publishing an anti-Semitic cartoon depicting Netanyahu as a dog on a leash held by a blind Trump. The paper blamed the error on a "single editor" and promised "significant changes" in its decision-making process in the wake of the embarrassment.

Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, called the image “anti-Semitic propaganda of the most vile sort.”

“It’s propaganda, pure and simple,” Greenblatt told “America’s Newsroom” Monday. “It looked like it was lifted from Der Stermer or something that would be printed in the Islamic Republic of Iran. It doesn’t belong in any mainstream American publication. Certainly not the New York Times.”

He added: “The man who murdered Lori Kaye in San Diego County on Saturday, he was influenced, we know from his manifesto, by this idea of Jewish control, Jewish manipulation, exactly the kind of image that the New York Times printed just a few hours earlier.”