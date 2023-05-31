New York teens, young adult arrested for killing, eating beloved town swan: police

A young adult and two teens in upstate New York are accused of killing and eating a town’s beloved mother swan and stealing her younglings on Memorial Day, police said.

The three friends — ages 16, 17, and 18 — told police they thought the swan, Faye, was a large duck and didn’t realize it was owned by the town of Manlius.

"They did not know that it was a swan and they did not know that it was a wild animal, that it was actually owned by the village," Manlius Police Sgt. Ken Hatter said.

The 18-year-old has been identified as Eman Hussan of Syracuse. All three have been charged with felony grand larceny and criminal mischief as well as misdemeanor conspiracy and criminal trespass.

Police said the trio claimed to have been out "hunting" early Monday when they jumped a fence around Manlius Swan Pond, killed Faye, and stole her four cygnets. The teens took Faye’s carcass back to their homes to eat and planned to keep the four young swans as pets, police said.

Manny, the cygnets’ father, was left alone in the pond.

Multiple tips led police to the location of two of the cygnets at a business at the Shop City Plaza in the Town of Salina.

Further investigation led officers to the location of the other two cygnets at a private residence in Syracuse.

The four cygnets are now in the care of a biologist "who ensures the health and wellbeing of the swans for the Village of Manlius," police said.

Hussan was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. His court date is scheduled for June 15. The two juveniles were released to their parents with notices to appear in court.

Manlius is a small town, about 10 miles east of Syracuse, with a population of around 4,600 people.

The swans have been a long been a symbol of the town since their first introduction to the pond in the early 20th century.