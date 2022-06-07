Expand / Collapse search
Crime
New York hooded robbery suspects who held up store clerk at gunpoint being sought

Three hooded suspects robbed the Queens, New York bodega at gunpoint and stole more than $1,000 in cash, the New York Police Department said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Three teenage males robbed a New York City convenience store at gunpoint last month before fleeing, authorities said Tuesday. 

The suspects entered the store in Queens around 12:05 a.m. on May 2 wearing hoodies and black face masks. One suspect approached the counter and pointed a handgun at the 31-year-old clerk, the New York Police Department said. 

"Don't do anything, open the register," he allegedly told the worker. 

    A hooded suspect points a gun at a store clerk during a robbery in New York City on May 2.  (NYPD)

    Authorities are looking for three suspects captured on security video robbing a Queens, New York store.  (NYPD)

The other two suspects went behind the counter and took $1,025 from the cash register, police said. They then fled on foot into a white sedan. 

No one was injured and no arrests have been made. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.