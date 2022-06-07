New York hooded robbery suspects who held up store clerk at gunpoint being sought
Three hooded suspects robbed the Queens, New York bodega at gunpoint and stole more than $1,000 in cash, the New York Police Department said
Three teenage males robbed a New York City convenience store at gunpoint last month before fleeing, authorities said Tuesday.
The suspects entered the store in Queens around 12:05 a.m. on May 2 wearing hoodies and black face masks. One suspect approached the counter and pointed a handgun at the 31-year-old clerk, the New York Police Department said.
"Don't do anything, open the register," he allegedly told the worker.
The other two suspects went behind the counter and took $1,025 from the cash register, police said. They then fled on foot into a white sedan.
No one was injured and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.