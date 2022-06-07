New York hooded robbery suspects who held up store clerk at gunpoint being sought

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three teenage males robbed a New York City convenience store at gunpoint last month before fleeing, authorities said Tuesday.

The suspects entered the store in Queens around 12:05 a.m. on May 2 wearing hoodies and black face masks. One suspect approached the counter and pointed a handgun at the 31-year-old clerk, the New York Police Department said.

"Don't do anything, open the register," he allegedly told the worker.

ATTEMPTED REAGAN ASSASSIN JOHN HINCKLEY SELLS OUT NYC CONCERT VENUE: REPORT

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

The other two suspects went behind the counter and took $1,025 from the cash register, police said. They then fled on foot into a white sedan.

No one was injured and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.