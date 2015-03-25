New York mom charged after allegedly hiring strippers for 16-year-old’s birthday

A New York mom was charged with five counts of endangering the welfare of a child after she allegedly hired strippers to perform at her 16-year-old son’s birthday party, The Daily Freeman reported.

Judy H. Viger, 33, from Gansevoort, N.Y., which is north of Albany, paid for two ‘female adult entertainers’ to perform ‘intimate dances’ for birthday party attendees, which included five who were younger than 17, police told the paper.

Photos from the Nov. 3 party reportedly appeared online. At least one photo showed a woman clinging upside down to what was described as a seated teen, the report said. Police said several 'kids' at the party got lap dances, the report said.

The party appeared to be a large affair. The report said there were 80 adults and teens at the event, which was located at Spare Time Bowling Center. The floor-to-ceiling windows were reportedly covered with brown paper.

Spare Time issued a statement that said it is cooperating with the investigation and did not pay for the entertainment at the private party.

The dancers were from a company called Tops in Bottoms. The owner told FoxNews.com that the woman paid for a 'bikinigram' and insisted there was no nudity.

"I think you get a lot worse stuff on TV or at the beach," Nathan Rice, the owner, said. "There's no sense in ruining someone's reputation over this."

Although Rice was sympathetic to Viger, he said the mom should have notified the five underage kids' parents.

"There were a lot of adults there and no one thought it got too out of control," he said.

Viger's next court date is on March 7. She perviously told The Post-Star the dancers were not strippers and there to deliver the 'bikinigram' and sing happy birthday.

