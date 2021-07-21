Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published

New York man allegedly stabs 51-year-old victim, steals his electric scooter

Victim was slashed in the neck and stabbed in the torso, according to police

By Paul Best | Fox News
The NYPD is searching for a suspect who allegedly attacked a man with a knife in the early hours of Saturday morning then robbed him of an electric scooter. 

The suspect allegedly approached the 51-year-old man in Queens and attempted to take his electric scooter, a video provided by the NYPD shows. 

When the victim resisted, the suspect brandished a knife, stabbing him in the torso and slashing his neck, according to police

Suspect stabs 51-year-old man on Queens street, steals his electric scooter, police say Video

The suspect fled with the victim's electric scooter and is still on the run. The victim, meanwhile, was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition. 

Robberies are up 5.9% and felony assaults are up 0.6% in New York City in 2021 as the city grapples with a wider crime surge, though robberies are flat on the year. 

Anyone with information about Saturday's robbery should call NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

