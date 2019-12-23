New York is the rudest city in America, survey says

We’re walkin’ here!

New Yorkers are the biggest jerks in America, according to a new survey of the rudest cities in the U.S.

The Business Insider study found a whopping 34.3 percent of respondents said Big Apple inhabitants were the least friendly.

That was nearly twice as much as the next highest city, Los Angeles, which 19.7 percent of the 2,000 adults surveyed online in October and November said was home to the surliest citizens in the country.

Washington, D.C. was ranked the third rudest, followed by Chicago, Boston, Detroit, Buffalo, Baltimore, Philadelphia and San Francisco.

Time-pressed Big Apple residents, who spend life jammed against nine million of their neighbors, are notoriously short on patience for slow walkers, tourists and people who wear big backpacks on the subway.

