New York City man stabbed after refusing to give money to panhandler outside Times Square store: police

New York City police are searching Thursday for a suspect accused of stabbing a 41-year-old man who refused to give money to a female panhandler in Times Square.

The incident unfolded around 8:35 p.m. on Jan. 7 after the victim told the woman to "f--- off" when she asked him for money while he was walking into a CVS store, police told the New York Post.

Then, when he left the store, the panhandler – who was waiting outside with the male suspect – confronted the man, telling him "do you remember what you said to me?", investigators noted.

NYC BURGER KING SHOOTING: POLICE ANNOUNCE $10,000 REWARD IN SEARCH FOR SUSPECT

"After declining to give the female suspect money, the male suspect threw liquid in the victim's face and stabbed the victim during a struggle," the New York Police Department said in a tweet.

Surveillance footage released by investigators shows a person being thrown to the sidewalk during the fight, while onlookers appear to walk by.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The victim – who was stabbed twice in the back – was robbed of his Samsung tablet, according to Fox5 NY. He later sought treatment for his wounds.

Meanwhile, the male suspect and female panhandler remain at large.