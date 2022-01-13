Expand / Collapse search
New York City man stabbed after refusing to give money to panhandler outside Times Square store: police

Surveillance footage released in search for attacker

By Greg Norman | Fox News
New York City police are searching Thursday for a suspect accused of stabbing a 41-year-old man who refused to give money to a female panhandler in Times Square.  

The incident unfolded around 8:35 p.m. on Jan. 7 after the victim told the woman to "f--- off" when she asked him for money while he was walking into a CVS store, police told the New York Post.  

Then, when he left the store, the panhandler – who was waiting outside with the male suspect – confronted the man, telling him "do you remember what you said to me?", investigators noted. 

The victim is seen being held to the ground during the attack. (NYPD

"After declining to give the female suspect money, the male suspect threw liquid in the victim's face and stabbed the victim during a struggle," the New York Police Department said in a tweet. 

Surveillance footage released by investigators shows a person being thrown to the sidewalk during the fight, while onlookers appear to walk by. 

Police are searching for the female panhandler and the male suspect following the attack. (NYPD)

The victim – who was stabbed twice in the back – was robbed of his Samsung tablet, according to Fox5 NY. He later sought treatment for his wounds. 

Meanwhile, the male suspect and female panhandler remain at large. 

