Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

New York City police officer slashed with knife after suspect allegedly became 'belligerent'

New York City police say the police officer is in stable condition

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Former NYPD lieutenant slams Kathy Hochul’s role in soft-on-crime policies Video

Former NYPD lieutenant slams Kathy Hochul’s role in soft-on-crime policies

Pace University Law Professor Darrin Porcher on the silence from Gov. Kathy Hochul after a father was shot and killed at a hotel while visiting his son at college.

A New York City police officer was sent to the hospital after being stabbed by a man who allegedly became "combative" and "belligerent."

The incident happened on Thursday at about 7:15 a.m. in front of 2349 Andrews Avenue in the Bronx when police responded to a 911 call of a man with a knife, a New York City Police Department spokesperson said.

When officers arrived at the scene and began engaging with the man, the spokesperson said that he "became combative/belligerent with the responding officers." The man then allegedly slashed one of the officers in the nose with a knife.

After being Tasered by another police officer on the scene, the suspect was taken into custody and was transported to a local hospital.

NYC MOM ACCUSED OF DROWNING 3 KIDS AT CONEY ISLAND BEACH INDICTED FOR MURDER

The incident happened on Thursday at about 7:15 a.m. in front of 2349 Andrews Avenue in the Bronx when police responded to a 911 call of a man with a knife, a New York City Police Department spokesperson said.

The incident happened on Thursday at about 7:15 a.m. in front of 2349 Andrews Avenue in the Bronx when police responded to a 911 call of a man with a knife, a New York City Police Department spokesperson said. (Google Maps)

The police officer who was slashed by the suspect in the incident was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Signage for the New York City Police Department.

Signage for the New York City Police Department. (New York Police Department)

An investigation into the incident is underway.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.