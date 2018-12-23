MS-13 gang eyed in murder at bird sanctuary, New York police say

New York City police say a murder in a bird sanctuary last weekend has all the markings of an MS-13 gang killing, WABC-TV reported.

Five people, including a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, are facing charges in the death of Ian Cruz and police are looking into the notorious gang's involvement in the slaying, according to the station. The others arrested were two 18-year-olds and a 22-year-old.

Police made the arrests in a shared bedroom of a home in Far Rockaway, Queens, where a gun and 900 rounds of ammunition were recovered, the station reported Saturday.

Police found the body of the 23-year-old Cruz in Bayswater Point State Park in Far Rockaway on Dec. 16, according to the station. He was wearing only socks and underwear.

Court documents said Cruz was shot multiple times in the head, according to the station.

Police sources said the murder of Cruz could be connected to a low-level MS-13 gang initiation, WPIX-TV reported.

The station also reported that the murder may be related to the discovery of a body on Long Island’s south shore Dec. 18.

The next day WABC reported that the victim was a 17-year-old teenager from Far Rockaway who had been shot and stabbed.