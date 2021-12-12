NYC police arrest five suspects for pickpocketing Rockefeller Center sightseers

The NYPD arrested five people on Friday night for pick-pocketing unsuspecting sightseers in the crowded Rockefeller Center, one of whom had 37 prior arrests.

The 79-foot Norway Spruce, which was lit at the beginning of the month, attracts thousands of tourists every evening.

Police conducted the operation on Friday night after receiving multiple complaints of pick-pocketing in the area.

NYC MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO CLAIMS CITY IS ‘MUCH SAFER' NOW THAN WHEN HE TOOK OFFICE DESPITE RISE IN MURDERS

Pablo Lechon, Gary Teasley, Christian Tutasig, Alejandra Melendez, and Carman Marlene were arrested and all charged with grand larceny and jostling.

It marked the 38th arrest for 65-year-old Gary Teasley, according to police.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea has been an outspoken critic of a bail reform law that was passed in 2019, which did away with cash bail for most low-level offenses and nonviolent felonies.

Shea called it "insanity" in October, saying there's "no other way to describe the resulting crime that has flowed from disastrous bail reform law."