Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York

New York City parkway crash kills 5 in Queens, police say

All 5 victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the NY Police Department

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Five people died when the car they were in crashed on a New York City parkway Monday morning, police said.

The Mazda was heading north on the Cross Island Parkway in the borough of Queens when it collided with another vehicle just before 6 a.m. 

The five people in the car were pronounced dead at the crash scene near the Whitestone Bridge, according to the New York Police Department.

16-YEAR-OLD DRIVER IN DEADLY NEW YORK CAR CRASH DID NOT HAVE LICENSE, MAY HAVE BEEN ASLEEP: POLICE

Photos from the scene show the car overturned on the roadway.

New York Police Department vehicle

A New York Police Department vehicle is seen parked near Union Square Park in Manhattan in May 2023. Police have not yet disclosed the identities of the deceased, and an investigation is underway. (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The driver of the other vehicle was hospitalized in stable condition. Police did not immediately identify the five people who were killed.

NEW YORK CITY CONSTRUCTION CRANE CATCHES ON FIRE BEFORE COLLAPSE

An investigation into the crash was continuing.