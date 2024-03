Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A 22-year-old New York City man was indicted on Tuesday for allegedly brutally beating a 17-year-old boy with a broomstick in Times Square in February.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced the indictment of Michael Colome of Queens, who has been charged with second-degree gang assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He also faces two counts of second-degree assault.

Last month, the New York City Police Department released surveillance footage and photos of a 17-year-old migrant being stabbed multiple times following a brawl involving dozens of people.

Six suspects were arrested in connection with the incident, including Colome.

At about 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 22, 2024, a group of more than 10 people began attacking a 17-year-old near West 42nd Street and 7th Avenue.

Bragg’s office said the group repeatedly kicked, punched and stomped on the boy’s body and head before Colome approached wearing a mask and holding a wooden broomstick.

Colome then allegedly used the broomstick to hit the teenager’s body several times, and when the boy tried to flee, Colome and others chased him down until a second group blocked him from going further and joined in the attack, Bragg’s office alleged.

Court documents leading up to the indictment claim that Colome caught up with the 17-year-old and continued attacking him, leading to the broomstick breaking in half as Colome struck the teen on the back.

Colome allegedly continued to assault the teen by punching him multiple times.

At one point, another individual allegedly stabbed the teen in the back with a knife, causing serious injuries to his lung.

When Colome was arrested at the scene, Bragg’s office said, he was in possession of half of a broomstick and a kitchen knife.

"As alleged, Michael Colome brutally attacked a teenage boy on a busy Times Square street," Bragg said. "We allege that he hit the boy so hard with a broomstick that it eventually broke in half from the repeated strikes. My thoughts are with the victim as he continues to recover from his injuries, and I wish him a speedy recovery."

Times Square has been the location of several violent crimes in recent weeks involving migrants, including the mob beating of a pair of NYPD officers.

Several migrants have been charged in that incident in which they kicked and punched the officers after being told to move along 42nd Street last month.

Many of them were initially released with no bail after their arrest, prompting scathing criticism of Bragg.

Fox News Digital's Landon Mion contributed to this report.