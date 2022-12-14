Expand / Collapse search
New York City fire at police evidence compound leaves 8 injured, including 6 first responders

NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey said the compound housed evidence, including “a lot of biological material."

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
FDNY battles massive blaze at NYPD evidence station in Brooklyn Video

FDNY battles massive blaze at NYPD evidence station in Brooklyn

The FDNY on Tuesday responded to a massive fire at an NYPD evidence station in Brooklyn. 

A 3-alarm fire at a police evidence compound in New York City Tuesday left at least eight people injured, including six first responders, officials said.

A plume of smoke was seen over the NYPD Evidence control and impound warehouse in Red Hook, Brooklyn, where Fire Chief John Hodgens said FDNY would be working for days to extinguish the flame.

During a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Hodgens said FDNY responded to the fire call at the evidence warehouse, located at 700 Columbia St., at about 10:37 a.m. but were unable to swiftly extinguish it.

"This fire is likely going to go on for a few days by the time we are able to fully extinguish it," Hodgens predicted. He also said the facility housed "a lot of combustible material."

  • Several firefighters covered in smoke residue
    Image 1 of 3

    A view of the site as a massive fire broke out at an NYPD impound and evidence storage warehouse in Brooklyn on December 13, 2022 in Brooklyn, United States. (Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • Firefighters walking together
    Image 2 of 3

    A view of the site as a massive fire broke out at an NYPD impound and evidence storage warehouse in Brooklyn on December 13, 2022 in Brooklyn, United States.  (Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • Two helicopters in the sky over a plume of smoke
    Image 3 of 3

    A view of the site as a massive fire broke out at an NYPD impound and evidence storage warehouse in Brooklyn on December 13, 2022 in Brooklyn, United States.  (Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY FIREFIGHTERS INJURED BATTLING MASSIVE BLAZE AT NYPD EVIDENCE STATION

NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey said the compound housed "mainly evidence" and "a lot of biological material," including DNA and evidence collected from "past crimes."

"The evidence goes back a long time, 20 or 30 years," he said.

He also said the warehouse where the fire started included a number of motor vehicles and electronic bikes. "We do not know the severity of the damage inside," he said Tuesday afternoon.

NORTH CAROLINA HOUSE FIRES LEAVES 3 CHILDREN UNDER AGE OF 5 DEAD

He said the fire was initially reported by a contractor working inside a warehouse.

"We do not know exactly what happened," Maddrey reiterated.

Firefighters battled the blaze and initially attempted an "interior fire attack" but were unsuccessful in extinguishing the flame as it was too voluminous for their efforts, Hodgens said.

  • Firefighters assisting a personnel who was injured
    Image 1 of 3

    Firefighters respond to a massive fire that broke out at an NYPD evidence storage warehouse in Brooklyn on December 13, 2022 in Brooklyn, United States.  (Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • A Marine boat blasting water
    Image 2 of 3

    A view of the site as a massive fire broke out at an NYPD impound and evidence storage warehouse in Brooklyn on December 13, 2022 in Brooklyn, United States.  (Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • An official holding caution tape for firefighters
    Image 3 of 3

    Firefighters and other emergency personnel work to control a large fire in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Red Hook on December 13, 2022 in New York City.  (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The firefighters were "overwhelmed" and switched to an exterior attack, he said.

As of Tuesday evening, three NYPD and three FDNY, as well as two civilians, were injured in the blaze. Their injuries were minor, Hodgens said.

Hodgens also said the FDNY was assisted by three fire boats, that were pouring water on the fire. They were also utilizing drones in the air to pinpoint where the water should best be applied, he said.

EXPLOSION AT IOWA BEAN CRUSHING PLANT INJURES AT LEAST 5
 
Approximately 150 personnel with NYPD and FDNY were on the scene Tuesday afternoon. Their efforts continued into the night.

NYC council member Alexa Avilés later confirmed the injuries and urged residents to remain cautious of the ongoing recovery efforts.

"District 38 residents: you may see a black plume of some coming from Red Hook. Please be aware," Avilés tweeted Tuesday. "[Six] first responders and 2 civilians were injured."

  • A firefighter and caution tape
    Image 1 of 4

    Several firefighters and other emergency personnel were injured while working to control a large fire in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Red Hook on December 13, 2022 in New York City.  (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

  • People gather for a presser on the NYPD fire
    Image 2 of 4

    Firefighters work at the site where a massive fire broke out at an NYPD impound and evidence storage warehouse in Brooklyn on December 13, 2022 in Brooklyn, United States.  (Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • A photo of the warehouse
    Image 3 of 4

    Firefighters and other emergency personnel work to control a large fire in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Red Hook on December 13, 2022 in New York City.  (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

  • Firefighters under a plume of smoke
    Image 4 of 4

    Emergency personnel work to control a large fire in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Red Hook on December 13, 2022 in New York City.  (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

In an update posted several hours later, she added: "It may take days to fully extinguish the fire and [the] cause is still under investigation."

A section of the warehouse later collapsed. 

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report.