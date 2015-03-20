New York City cab driver convicted of arranging honor killings in Pakistan

A New York City cab driver has been convicted of charges he arranged a pair of honor killings in Pakistan.

A Brooklyn jury reached the verdict Thursday after one hour of deliberations at the trial of Mohammad Ajmal Choudhry (AHJ'-mahl CHOWD'-ree).

The case stemmed from the decision by Choudry's daughter to flee an arranged marriage in Pakistan with the help of another man.

The daughter testified that her father threatened to kill her unless she changed her mind.

Prosecutors say Choudhry orchestrated the slayings of two relatives of the man who helped her.

The defense argued there was no conclusive evidence linking him to deaths on the other side of globe.