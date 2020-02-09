New York City police officer shot inside precinct: reports

A gunman opened fire inside a New York City police precinct Sunday morning, striking a police officer in the arm just hours after another police officer was shot and injured in his patrol car in what officials called an attempted assassination.

NYPD officials said a second police officer was shot inside the 41st Precinct in the Bronx just before 8 a.m. and asked citizens to avoid the area.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted shortly after the shooting that he was “horrified” by the back-to-back attacks on officers.

"Horrified by the multiple attacks on @NYPD officers in the Bronx," Cuomo wrote. "NY's law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. These attacks are heinous. Those responsible will be brought to justice & held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.