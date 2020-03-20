New York State has 40 percent of US coronavirus cases

New York state now accounts for 40 percent of coronavirus cases in the U.S, with New York City itself responsible for approximately 30 percent.

On Friday morning, Mayor Bill de Blasio said New York City’s number of cases had climbed to about 4,000, and 26 people have died from the virus.

“We now constitute 30 percent of the coronavirus cases in the United States of America, 70 percent of the cases in the state of New York,” Mr. de Blasio told MSNBC. “We have to take really intense, radical action right away.”

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

As of Friday morning, the U.S. had 14,250 coronavirus cases and New York State had 5,711 of those cases, 40 percent of the total.

De Blasio again said New York City needs a “shelter in place” rule -- though exactly what would and would not be allowed under it is not clear. New York City has already placed restrictions on public gatherings and closed bars and restaurants.

NEW YORK AMAZON WAREHOUSE WORKER TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

“I think every place that’s at the front line of this crisis needs to move to shelter in place to protect ourselves,” de Blasio said. “Anything nonessential needs to stop.”

California imposed a shelter in place rule for the entire state Thursday.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has resisted a shelter in place rule for the state and New York City, saying that any such plan would need to be adopted regionally.

He has said he fears the panic such a move might inspire, according to the New York Times.

De Blasio also said there’s a growing urgency in New York City for medical supplies, including face masks, gloves and ventilators.

DE BLASIO SLAMS NBA FOR TESTING PLAYERS FOR CORONAVIRUS: 'TESTS SHOULD NOT BE FOR THE WEALTHY, BUT FOR THE SICK'

“At the beginning of April, we will run out of basic medical supplies because of the intense strain that is being put on our hospitals by this crisis,” he said. “We literally will not have the things we need to save people’s lives.”

He said the federal government was not giving the city the support it needs to fight the coronavirus at the most basic level, the paper reported.

“In two weeks time or three weeks time, we will have nothing left, and I have not gotten a hint of an answer from the federal government about when these supplies are coming,” de Blasio said.

De Blasio also told MSNBC that the shortage of medical supplies could cost lives.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"If the president does not act within days" to activate the military and order factories under the law to make the supplies, de Blasio said, "thousands will die who didn't need to die," he said.

Also Friday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced a joint shutdown of nail salons, hair salons and barbershops to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The four-state order goes into effect at 8 p.m. Saturday.