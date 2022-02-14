New Mexico BMX bike stabbing suspect who allegedly injured 11 has long criminal history

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The suspect arrested in connection with a string of stabbings in New Mexico's largest city while riding a BMX bicycle over the weekend has a long criminal history that includes a range of felony offenses.

Tobias Gutierrez, 42, was booked into an Albuquerque jail on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to jail records. He is being held without bail.

The attacks began just after 11 a.m. Sunday when a man sustained a laceration to the hand. An hour later, Albuquerque police officers responded to a call about a stabbing outside a smoke shop near the University of New Mexico.

More stabbings occurred along Central Avenue and another call came in at 2 p.m. regarding a man trying to stab people outside a convenience store, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

Two people were stabbed in the neck, police said.

Following two more stabbing calls, a witness told authorities they saw a man on a bicycle with a large knife. An officer saw the suspect allegedly throwing the weapon into a trash can.

It was found after a search warrant was issued. The victims were taken to hospitals. Aside from the two people in critical condition, everyone else was stable.

Authorities believed Gutierrez committed all the stabbings, but he is only charged in two incidents thus far. The others require further investigation, police said.

New Mexico court records show he has also had been charged over the years with drug possession and driving while intoxicated.

In 2014, Gutierrez failed to appear in court for driving on a revoked license, records show. He responded to the court with a handwritten note saying that he was in federal custody in another county and that he was making an effort to better himself while incarcerated.

His federal prison sentence stemmed from a case in which he entered a tribal casino north of Albuquerque while carrying a revolver and ammunition.

He was released from federal custody in 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.