Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Mexico

New Mexico police cadet's husband murdered her before taking his own life, officials say

The NM cadet was a current member of the police academy, according to the police chief

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The husband of an Albuquerque police cadet shot and killed her before taking his own life, authorities said Wednesday.

Investigators say the scene at an apartment in a northeast area of the city indicates 32-year-old Taylor Hagan was shot to death by Briton Hagan on Tuesday afternoon.

Briton Hagan, 41, died at the scene.

FORMER PA POLICE OFFICER FACES REINSTATED MURDER CHARGE LINKED TO MOTORIST SHOOTING

Santa Fe, Roswell, Los Cruces crime

Taylor Hagan's body was transported to the Office of the Medical Investigator with an honor guard. (Fox)

SUSPECT IN PHILADELPHIA POLICE OFFICER KILLING SPOTTED ON SURVEILLANCE VIDEOS; DEAD OFFICER IDENTIFIED

Police Chief Harold Medina says Taylor Hagan was a current member of the police academy. Fellow cadets learned of her death late Tuesday.

Her body was transported to the Office of the Medical Investigator with an honor guard.

Mayor Tim Keller called her death a tragic loss and urged people to look out for warning signs of domestic violence and abuse.