Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

New Mexico man shoots stepmom as she tried to give him hug during graduation ceremony: police

The woman was at a graduation ceremony for her son, when her stepson arrived and shot her in the neck

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Violence in liberal state's schools nearly doubled as parents push for more police Video

Violence in liberal state's schools nearly doubled as parents push for more police

Grassroots parent group in LA are urging LAUSD to heighten police officer presence in schools as violent incidents since 2021 have nearly doubled.

A New Mexico man shot his stepmother Wednesday as she was attempting to give him a hug during a high school graduation ceremony, authorities said. 

The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said it received a call around 5 p.m. about shots fired at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Authorities said the woman was attending the Southwest Secondary Learning Center graduation for her son. Her stepson, Christian Bencomo, 21, arrived and "as she started to hug him, he produced a handgun and shot her in the neck," police said. 

NEW MEXICO'S TOP PROSECUTOR WANTS TO SET UP A CIVIL RIGHTS DIVISION TO HELP CHILDREN IN STATE CUSTODY

"As you can imagine, there was a lot of chaos at the time," APD Communications Director Gilbert Gallegos told the media at the scene. 

He said there were over 100 people at the charter school graduation ceremony at the time. The woman was rushed to a hospital and is expected to survive. Bencomo was held by bystanders until the police arrived, the APD said. 

Christian Bencomo mugshot

Christian Bencomo, 21, allegedly shot his stepmother during a high school graduation ceremony in New México.  (Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center)

Jennifer Renfro, who was at the ceremony, told FOX Television Stations that the graduates had just received their diplomas, along with a rose to give to their "important person." She said she gave her son a hug, and then "heard a really loud pop."

"A lot of people thought it was a firecracker or a balloon. We all crouched down," she told the news outlet, adding that her daughter hid on the ground.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bencomo is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, aggravated battery with intent to cause great bodily harm to a family member and preventative detention, according to jail records at the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center.

He is being held with no bail. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.