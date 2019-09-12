New Mexico girl, 5, found dead in Rio Grande River after disappearing days earlier, officials say

The body of a 5-year-old girl who was reported missing earlier this week has been found in the Rio Grande River, according to officials.

Renezmae Calzada, of Española, N.M., was the subject of an Amber Alert on Sunday after disappearing earlier in the morning. She was last seen outside her home, roughly 25 miles north of Sante Fe.

On Wednesday, FBI Special Agent James Langenberg announced Renezmae's remains had been found earlier in the day. Her body, which was found in the Rio Grande in Española, was brought to the medical examiner's office to determine a cause of death.

Langenberg, of the agency's Albuquerque office, said authorities' search for the 5-year-old spanned Española and two miles of the river.

"I can assure you this investigation has not stopped," Langenberg told reporters. "We’ll continue to work until we can identify the responsible party for Renezmae.”

The FBI agent said nearly 200 people have been interviewed regarding her disappearance and death.

Authorities said earlier this week that Malcolm Torres, the 25-year-old boyfriend of Renezmae's mother, had been arrested on unrelated warrants the night the girl was reported missing. He might be connected to Renezmae's case, but he has not been identified as a suspect in Renezmae's case, officials said.

