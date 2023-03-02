New Jersey state trooper shot on patrol; 2 suspects at large, 1 in custody

One person is in custody, two others are sought after a New Jersey state trooper was shot while on patrol overnight.

The shooting happened Thursday around 12:30 a.m., FOX 5 New York reports. State police say the male trooper was shot in the lower leg while on patrol in the area of 30th Street in Paterson.

The trooper, whose name was not immediately available, was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said. He had to undergo surgery, but is expected to be OK.

"New Jersey state troopers go to work every day not knowing what that day will bring," Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement posted to Twitter. "Such was the case early this morning in Paterson when a trooper was shot and wounded in the leg. The Trooper is currently being treated at Saint Joseph’s Regional Medical Center and, according to State Police Superintendent Colonel Pat Callahan, is in great spirits and surrounded by both his own family and his state trooper family."

Local media report two other troopers were taken to the hospital to be checked out following the incident, but officials have not said how the incident unfolded nor provided the identity of the suspect in custody.

"Overnight a member of the New Jersey State Police was shot while he was working to keep the residents of Paterson safe from the very same violence of which he is now a victim," state Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a statement on Twitter. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to end gun violence in our state."