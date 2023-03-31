New Jersey police share video of dramatic rescue of 4-year-old lost in woods with dog

New Jersey State Police shared the footage of a dramatic rescue after a 4-year-old boy and his dog got lost in a wooded area behind his house this week.

Trooper Ian Emmi raced through the woods with the boy’s mother when they heard his screams after he wandered away from his home in Buena Vista County, Atlantic Township, Tuesday night, police said.

The incident was caught on Emmi’s body camera.

In the 46-second video, a trooper can be heard shouting, "I’ve got him back here!" as Emmi races toward the boy’s cries.

"I got ya, come here, you’re OK," Emmi says to the clearly distraught boy who repeatedly tells troopers, "I lost my shoe." The boy’s Labrador can be seen waiting beside him.

Once they find him, he’s swept up into a female trooper’s arms.

The boy was lost for more than an hour and was found about a half mile from his home.

"We are thankful to report that due to the quick response of the troopers and his mother, the terrified child was safely located and in good health," state police said in a statement.