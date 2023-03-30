Expand / Collapse search
Good News
Published

Florida deputies rescue missing elderly man with Alzheimer's in woods while searching for robbery suspect

Missing 75-year-old man safely rescued from woods along I-275 in Hillsborough County

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Deputies in Florida were "in the right place at the right time" on Monday when they discovered a missing 75-year-old man with Alzheimer’s while searching for a robbery suspect in the woods, authorities said.

Deputies had responded to the 100 block of E. Bearss Avenue in search of the fleeing suspect and began canvassing the woods along I-275, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Aerial footage from a sheriff’s helicopter shows the chopper crew leading deputies through the trees toward an individual who appeared to be crawling on the ground.

Deputies believed they had located the suspect, but as they inched closer to the individual, they realized he was an elderly man who had been reported missing a day earlier near the University of South Florida, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were searching for a robbery suspect along I-275 when they entered a wooded area.

Deputies were searching for a robbery suspect along I-275 when they entered a wooded area. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

"That is wild," a deputy in the helicopter says, adding, "That's amazing. Great job everybody."

A helicopter crew directed deputies on the ground toward an individual located in the woods.

A helicopter crew directed deputies on the ground toward an individual located in the woods. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

The 75-year-old man, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, was safely rescued and reunited with his family, according to officials.

Deputies realized the man they found was not the suspect, but an elderly man with Alzheimer's who went missing a day earlier.

Deputies realized the man they found was not the suspect, but an elderly man with Alzheimer's who went missing a day earlier. (Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office)

"What a wonderful example of being in the right place at the right time," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our deputies were working diligently doing their job to apprehend a suspect, and were able to recognize a citizen in need of help. We’re grateful that this was able to end in a safe return for the missing person and his family."

The 75-year-old was safely rescued after deputies located him crawling on the ground of a wooded area along I-275.

The 75-year-old was safely rescued after deputies located him crawling on the ground of a wooded area along I-275. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

It was unclear whether the deputies were able to locate the robbery suspect.